Castrol India Q3 PAT may dip 5% YoY to Rs. 187.2 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) earnings estimates for the Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuel sector. The brokerage house expects Castrol India to report net profit at Rs. 187.2 crore down 5% year-on-year (up 24% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 6 percent Y-o-Y (up 10 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,024 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 9 percent Y-o-Y (up 23 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 280 crore.

