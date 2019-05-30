Camson Bio Tech Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore, up 215.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore in March 2019 up 215.46% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.30 crore in March 2019 down 130.47% from Rs. 4.90 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.97 crore in March 2019 down 335.2% from Rs. 3.21 crore in March 2018.

Camson Bio Tech shares closed at 7.80 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given 44.18% returns over the last 6 months and -31.58% over the last 12 months.