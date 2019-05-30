Camson Bio Tech Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore, up 215.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Camson Bio Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore in March 2019 up 215.46% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.30 crore in March 2019 down 130.47% from Rs. 4.90 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.97 crore in March 2019 down 335.2% from Rs. 3.21 crore in March 2018.
Camson Bio Tech shares closed at 7.80 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given 44.18% returns over the last 6 months and -31.58% over the last 12 months.
|
|Camson Bio Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.59
|1.58
|-0.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.59
|1.58
|-0.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.16
|-0.72
|0.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.60
|0.43
|-0.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.75
|0.68
|1.15
|Depreciation
|1.71
|1.76
|1.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.88
|0.84
|0.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.50
|-1.42
|-4.72
|Other Income
|0.82
|2.31
|-0.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.68
|0.90
|-4.96
|Interest
|-4.97
|2.11
|-0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.71
|-1.22
|-4.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.71
|-1.22
|-4.90
|Tax
|0.59
|-0.57
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.30
|-0.65
|-4.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.30
|-0.65
|-4.90
|Equity Share Capital
|30.00
|30.00
|30.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.77
|-0.22
|-1.63
|Diluted EPS
|-3.77
|-0.22
|-1.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.77
|-0.22
|-1.63
|Diluted EPS
|-3.77
|-0.22
|-1.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited