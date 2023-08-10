English
    Campus Activewear Q1 results: Net profit flat at Rs 31 crore

    Campus Activewear Q1 earnings: Sequentially, the profit was up 37 percent from Rs 22.95 crore

    Moneycontrol News
    August 10, 2023 / 05:03 PM IST
    Campus Activewear owns and operates 5 manufacturing facilities across India

     
     
    Campus Activewear on August 10 reported a net profit of Rs 31.48 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year. The sports and athleisure footwear firm posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 31.32 crore in the year-ago period.

    Sequentially, the profit rose 37 percent from Rs 22.95 crore in Q4 FY23, the company said in an exchange filing.

    Revenue from operations rose to Rs 353.76 crore from Rs 337.71 crore in the year-ago quarter.

    Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 42.40 crore against Rs 42.13 crore in Q1 FY23.

    Shares of Campus Activewear closed 0.28 percent lower at Rs 288.10 on the BSE. The stock is down 30 percent this year.

    The company owns and operates five manufacturing facilities across India with an installed annual capacity for assembly of 34.80 million pairs as on March 31, 2023.

    (This is a developing story, please check back for updates)

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 05:03 pm

