Cadila Health Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,812.20 crore, up 15.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,812.20 crore in March 2020 up 15.43% from Rs. 1,569.90 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 619.30 crore in March 2020 up 155.7% from Rs. 242.20 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 919.80 crore in March 2020 up 120.68% from Rs. 416.80 crore in March 2019.

Cadila Health EPS has increased to Rs. 6.05 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.37 in March 2019.

Cadila Health shares closed at 362.05 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given 38.35% returns over the last 6 months and 52.19% over the last 12 months.