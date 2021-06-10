MARKET NEWS

Buy Thermax; target of Rs 1685: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Thermax has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1685 in its research report dated May 27, 2021.

June 10, 2021 / 11:43 AM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Thermax


Consolidated revenue came in at Rs 1574.5 crore, up 19% YoY, 11.6% QoQ (above our estimate of Rs 1552.9 crore) aided by better execution across segments. Energy segment revenue (~74% of revenue) grew 11.8% to Rs 1175.3 crore YoY while it was up 10.3% QoQ. Environment segment revenue grew 51.6% to Rs 301.8 crore and chemical segment revenue came in at Rs 119 crore, up 23.6%, YoY. EBITDA came in at Rs 139.6 crore, up 120% YoY and down 5.4% QoQ, aided by cost control measures and better execution amid higher raw material cost. Consequently, EBITDA margin came in at 8.9% (vs. our estimate of 9.9%). Adjusted PAT came in at Rs 107.3 crore, up 3.4% QoQ partly aided by higher other income and lower effective tax rate.


Outlook


We expect revenue, EBITDA CAGR of 18.8%, 33.4%, respectively, in FY21-23E, amid low base. We revise our target price to Rs 1685 (earlier Rs 1310), 42x FY23E EPS and revise our rating from HOLD to BUY.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Thermax
first published: Jun 1, 2021 10:20 am

