MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 532: KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on State Bank of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 532 in its research report dated August 06, 2021.

Broker Research
August 13, 2021 / 12:12 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KR Choksey's research report on State Bank of India


In Q1FY22, Net Interest Income increased by 3.74% YoY at INR 27,638 Cr. Domestic NIM for Q1FY22 at 3.15%, has declined by 9 bps YoY. Operating Profit increased by 5.06% YoY to INR 18,975 Cr in Q1FY22 from INR 18,061 Cr in Q1FY21. The operating profit excluding exceptional item increased by 14.85% YoY . Non-Interest Income for Q1FY22 at INR 11,803 Cr grew by 24.28% YoY. Net Profit of INR 6,504 Cr in Q1FY22. This represents increase of 55.25% YoY. Deposits grew at 8.82% YoY at INR 37,20,987 Cr. Credit Growth stood at 5.64% YoY at INR 25,23,793 Cr in Q1FY22. Net NPA ratio at 1.77% is down 9 bps YoY. Gross NPA ratio at 5.32% is down 12 bps YoY in Q1FY22. Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) has improved by 26 bps YoY to 13.66% as of June 2021.



Outlook


We value the bank at 1.4x FY23E P/ABV (earlier 1.2x) on an ABV of INR 325, taking the SOTP value to INR 532 per share (earlier INR 450 per share), implying a potential upside of 20.4% over the CMP. Accordingly, we upgrade the rating on the shares of SBI Ltd. to a “BUY”.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #KR Choksey #Recommendations #State Bank of India
first published: Aug 13, 2021 12:12 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.