MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon on Oct-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Buy Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 850: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Gujarat Gas recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 850 in its research report dated October 05, 2021.

Broker Research
October 06, 2021 / 04:21 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Gujarat Gas


Spot LNG prices surged to as high as USD35/mmBtu for Jan'22 delivery. To combat this impact, GUJGA took price hikes of INR9.5/scm in PNG-industrial and INR16/scm in PNG-commercial. Since domestic gas prices rose to USD2.9/mmBtu (GCV) from USD1.8/mmBtu, the company also took a hike of INR2.5/kg in CNG. Contrary to earlier instances, the pricing strategy surely confirms the management's resolve to protect EBITDA/scm at INR4.5-5.5/scm. We reiterate Buy on GUJGA with Target Price of INR850/share.


Outlook


GUJGA trades at 22x FY23 EPS. On strong volume prospects, we value the company at 28x Sep’23 EPS; we re-iterate Buy, with TP of INR850.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Gujarat Gas #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Oct 6, 2021 04:21 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.