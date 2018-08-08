Butterfly standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 124.40 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 124.40 110.40 85.90 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 124.40 110.40 85.90 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 75.34 38.22 47.28 Purchase of Traded Goods 15.76 21.90 26.11 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.14 1.56 -21.98 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 16.86 13.80 12.21 Depreciation 3.18 3.26 2.96 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 25.32 25.63 25.44 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.09 6.03 -6.11 Other Income 0.50 1.08 0.79 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.59 7.10 -5.33 Interest 5.24 5.75 3.50 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.34 1.35 -8.82 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 1.34 1.35 -8.82 Tax 0.08 0.90 -0.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.26 0.45 -8.81 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.26 0.45 -8.81 Equity Share Capital 17.88 17.88 17.88 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.78 0.15 -0.49 Diluted EPS 0.78 0.15 -0.49 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.78 0.15 -0.49 Diluted EPS 0.78 0.15 -0.49 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited