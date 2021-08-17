Burger King India: Will this QSR player resume its fast growth trajectory?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Burger King India Ltd’s (BKL; CMP: Rs: 168; Market Capitalisation: Rs 6,443 crore) June 2021 quarter results were affected by lockdowns/restrictions owing to the second wave of COVID-19. With easing of restrictions and re-opening of dine-in facilities at restaurants by various states, BKL witnessed near return to pre-COVID levels of sales. BKL has maintained its SSSG (same-store sales growth) guidance of reaching FY20 levels in FY22. Store expansion is expected to accelerate and the company retained its guidance of opening 55...