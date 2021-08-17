MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Burger King India: Will this QSR player resume its fast growth trajectory?

The introduction of the Stunner value menu and foray into cafes would further enrich the product portfolio and enable BKL to grow faster in the listed quick service restaurant (QSR) space

Bharat Gianani
August 17, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST
Burger King India: Will this QSR player resume its fast growth trajectory?

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Burger King India Ltd’s (BKL; CMP: Rs: 168; Market Capitalisation: Rs 6,443 crore) June 2021 quarter results were affected by lockdowns/restrictions owing to the second wave of COVID-19. With easing of restrictions and re-opening of dine-in facilities at restaurants by various states, BKL witnessed near return to pre-COVID levels of sales. BKL has maintained its SSSG (same-store sales growth) guidance of reaching FY20 levels in FY22. Store expansion is expected to accelerate and the company retained its guidance of opening 55...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Kabul has fallen. What next for investors?

    Aug 16, 2021 / 03:25 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The geopolitics churns, Ola electric scooter, the road ahead for scrappage policy, Mas Financial, The Eastern Window, Monsoon Watch, Big Tech’s trouble and more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | The market celebrates Independence 

    Aug 14, 2021 / 10:01 AM IST

    Equity market takes adverse news flows in its stride, expects ‘mother of all recoveries’ ahead

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers