    Britannia Q1 PAT seen up 66.3% YoY to Rs 561.1 cr: Nirmal Bang

    July 12, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST
    Nirmal Bang has come out with its first quarter (April - June’ 24) earnings estimates for the FMCG sector. The brokerage house expects Britannia to report net profit at Rs 561.1 crore up 66.3% year-on-year (up 0.4% quarter-on-quarter).

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 13 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 4,182.1 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 58.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 0.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 794.6 crore.

