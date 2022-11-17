English
    Brahma Infra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.77 crore, up 31.04% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Brahmaputra Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 38.77 crore in September 2022 up 31.04% from Rs. 29.59 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.53 crore in September 2022 up 327.14% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.52 crore in September 2022 up 16.23% from Rs. 7.33 crore in September 2021.

    Brahma Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.87 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in September 2021.

    Brahma Infra shares closed at 27.40 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.18% returns over the last 6 months and -14.64% over the last 12 months.

    Brahmaputra Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations38.7741.5329.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations38.7741.5329.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.703.5611.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.0617.928.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.950.920.86
    Depreciation0.560.610.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.6513.202.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.855.324.90
    Other Income0.110.081.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.965.406.76
    Interest3.822.952.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.132.453.92
    Exceptional Items-0.04-0.10-3.41
    P/L Before Tax4.092.350.52
    Tax1.56-0.34-0.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.532.680.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.532.680.59
    Equity Share Capital29.0129.0129.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.870.920.20
    Diluted EPS0.870.920.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.870.920.20
    Diluted EPS0.870.920.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

