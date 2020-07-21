Bombay Dyeing Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 91.17 crore, down 85.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 91.17 crore in June 2020 down 85.94% from Rs. 648.57 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 129.18 crore in June 2020 down 567.2% from Rs. 27.65 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.43 crore in June 2020 down 111.06% from Rs. 157.54 crore in June 2019.
Bombay Dyeing shares closed at 71.65 on July 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -18.35% returns over the last 6 months and -21.57% over the last 12 months.
|Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|91.17
|313.10
|648.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|91.17
|313.10
|648.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|50.08
|176.82
|269.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|15.13
|36.85
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|25.33
|2.41
|29.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.21
|21.45
|22.31
|Depreciation
|8.33
|8.57
|8.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|26.85
|126.30
|157.42
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-30.63
|-37.58
|124.73
|Other Income
|4.87
|4.20
|24.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-25.76
|-33.38
|149.46
|Interest
|142.51
|138.85
|137.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-168.27
|-172.23
|11.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-168.27
|-172.23
|11.81
|Tax
|-39.09
|-220.01
|-15.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-129.18
|47.78
|27.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-129.18
|47.78
|27.65
|Equity Share Capital
|41.31
|41.31
|41.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.25
|2.31
|1.34
|Diluted EPS
|-6.25
|2.31
|1.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.25
|2.31
|1.34
|Diluted EPS
|-6.25
|2.31
|1.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 09:11 am