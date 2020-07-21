Bombay Dyeing Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 91.17 crore, down 85.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.17 crore in June 2020 down 85.94% from Rs. 648.57 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 129.18 crore in June 2020 down 567.2% from Rs. 27.65 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.43 crore in June 2020 down 111.06% from Rs. 157.54 crore in June 2019.

Bombay Dyeing shares closed at 71.65 on July 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -18.35% returns over the last 6 months and -21.57% over the last 12 months.