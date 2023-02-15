English
    Bodal Chemicals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 304.39 crore, down 40.26% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 04:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bodal Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 304.39 crore in December 2022 down 40.26% from Rs. 509.49 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2022 down 96.51% from Rs. 42.43 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.25 crore in December 2022 down 65.51% from Rs. 73.21 crore in December 2021.
    Bodal Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.47 in December 2021.Bodal Chemicals shares closed at 67.70 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.21% returns over the last 6 months and -35.74% over the last 12 months.
    Bodal Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations304.39399.12509.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations304.39399.12509.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials196.05202.53315.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods-0.020.010.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-32.3743.40-43.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.2724.2626.59
    Depreciation13.8411.8110.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses99.5297.53142.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.1119.5957.83
    Other Income2.300.984.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.4120.5762.30
    Interest9.866.485.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.5514.0956.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.5514.0956.38
    Tax0.073.8413.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.4810.2542.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.4810.2542.43
    Equity Share Capital25.1324.5324.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.793.47
    Diluted EPS0.120.793.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.793.47
    Diluted EPS0.120.793.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 15, 2023 04:33 pm