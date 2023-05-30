Bodal Chemicals Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 389.58 crore, down 34.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bodal Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 389.58 crore in March 2023 down 34.78% from Rs. 597.29 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.81 crore in March 2023 down 90.9% from Rs. 30.87 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.80 crore in March 2023 down 45.37% from Rs. 56.38 crore in March 2022.
Bodal Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.52 in March 2022.
|Bodal Chemicals shares closed at 68.20 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.33% returns over the last 6 months and -28.62% over the last 12 months.
|Bodal Chemicals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|389.58
|315.78
|597.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|389.58
|315.78
|597.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|199.88
|194.56
|345.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.56
|4.21
|9.71
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|30.44
|-27.07
|-4.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.33
|19.22
|28.84
|Depreciation
|14.65
|13.92
|11.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|108.45
|100.32
|163.87
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.26
|10.62
|41.85
|Other Income
|3.89
|2.22
|2.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.15
|12.84
|44.44
|Interest
|11.58
|10.11
|6.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.57
|2.73
|38.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.57
|2.73
|38.00
|Tax
|1.76
|0.31
|9.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.81
|2.43
|28.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.81
|2.43
|28.84
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|2.03
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2.81
|2.43
|30.87
|Equity Share Capital
|25.13
|25.13
|24.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.22
|0.19
|2.52
|Diluted EPS
|0.22
|0.19
|2.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.22
|0.19
|2.52
|Diluted EPS
|0.22
|0.19
|2.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited