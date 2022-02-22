Blue Star, Voltas or Amber Enterprises: Which is the best buy?

The December-quarter results of AC companies exhibited a mixed trend. While Blue Star and Amber delivered a very strong revenue growth, Voltas reported a decline in revenues despite the normalisation of economic activity. Quarterly result highlights Blue Star posted a strong revenue growth of 34 percent year on year (YoY) as both the business verticals — electro mechanical projects (EMP) and unitary cooling products (UCP) — surprised positively. The management attributed the strong growth in room ACs to new products and...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Market gets caught in Ukraine crossfire
Feb 21, 2022 / 04:23 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Chandrasekaran’s litmus test, Control Print leaves its mark, Nestle India’s strong brew, where startup IPOs stand and moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers