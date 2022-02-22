Blue Star, Voltas or Amber Enterprises: Which is the best buy?

Representative image

The December-quarter results of AC companies exhibited a mixed trend. While Blue Star and Amber delivered a very strong revenue growth, Voltas reported a decline in revenues despite the normalisation of economic activity. Quarterly result highlights Blue Star posted a strong revenue growth of 34 percent year on year (YoY) as both the business verticals — electro mechanical projects (EMP) and unitary cooling products (UCP) — surprised positively. The management attributed the strong growth in room ACs to new products and...