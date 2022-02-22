English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Join Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘Will Suspension of Commodity Derivatives tame inflation? ' today at 5pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Blue Star, Voltas or Amber Enterprises: Which is the best buy?

    Voltas and Bluestar continue to trade at elevated valuations, which seem to price in the positives. Investors can look to accumulate Amber on correction

    Neha Gupta
    Sachin Pal
    February 22, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST
    Blue Star, Voltas or Amber Enterprises: Which is the best buy?

    Representative image

    The December-quarter results of AC companies exhibited a mixed trend. While Blue Star and Amber delivered a very strong revenue growth, Voltas reported a decline in revenues despite the normalisation of economic activity. Quarterly result highlights Blue Star posted a strong revenue growth of 34 percent year on year (YoY) as both the business verticals — electro mechanical projects (EMP) and unitary cooling products (UCP)  — surprised positively. The management attributed the strong growth in room ACs to new products and...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Market gets caught in Ukraine crossfire

      Feb 21, 2022 / 04:23 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Chandrasekaran’s litmus test, Control Print leaves its mark, Nestle India’s strong brew, where startup IPOs stand and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers