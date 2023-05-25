Binani Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, up 5% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Binani Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in March 2023 up 5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 145.52 crore in March 2023 down 121366.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 144.60 crore in March 2023 down 14706.06% from Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2022.
Binani Ind shares closed at 23.85 on May 24, 2023 (NSE)
|Binani Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.42
|0.36
|0.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.42
|0.36
|0.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.03
|0.05
|0.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.40
|0.33
|0.38
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.08
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|145.41
|0.64
|0.84
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-145.44
|-0.74
|-0.88
|Other Income
|0.82
|0.03
|1.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-144.62
|-0.71
|0.97
|Interest
|0.90
|0.90
|0.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-145.52
|-1.61
|0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-145.52
|-1.61
|0.12
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-145.52
|-1.61
|0.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-145.52
|-1.61
|0.12
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-145.52
|-1.61
|0.12
|Equity Share Capital
|31.38
|31.38
|31.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-46.37
|-0.51
|57.33
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.51
|57.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-46.37
|-0.51
|57.33
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.51
|57.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited