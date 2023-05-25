Binani Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, up 5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in March 2023 up 5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 145.52 crore in March 2023 down 121366.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 144.60 crore in March 2023 down 14706.06% from Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2022.

Binani Ind shares closed at 23.85 on May 24, 2023 (NSE)