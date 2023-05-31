Bilcare Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.62 crore, down 96.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.62 crore in March 2023 down 96.45% from Rs. 130.03 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 394.04 crore in March 2023 up 5062.72% from Rs. 7.94 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.94 crore in March 2023 down 124.56% from Rs. 20.11 crore in March 2022.

Bilcare EPS has increased to Rs. 167.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.37 in March 2022.

Bilcare shares closed at 42.99 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.13% returns over the last 6 months and -35.50% over the last 12 months.