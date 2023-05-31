English
    Bilcare Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.62 crore, down 96.45% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bilcare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.62 crore in March 2023 down 96.45% from Rs. 130.03 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 394.04 crore in March 2023 up 5062.72% from Rs. 7.94 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.94 crore in March 2023 down 124.56% from Rs. 20.11 crore in March 2022.

    Bilcare EPS has increased to Rs. 167.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.37 in March 2022.

    Bilcare shares closed at 42.99 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.13% returns over the last 6 months and -35.50% over the last 12 months.

    Bilcare
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.62150.99130.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.62150.99130.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.78104.7488.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.203.78-1.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.7010.529.00
    Depreciation1.678.788.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.3020.9922.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.032.182.40
    Other Income-0.58-1.729.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.610.4611.40
    Interest0.2015.4216.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.81-14.96-5.50
    Exceptional Items516.56-4.71-3.57
    P/L Before Tax509.75-19.67-9.07
    Tax115.71-0.90-1.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities394.04-18.77-7.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period394.04-18.77-7.94
    Equity Share Capital23.5523.5523.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS167.35-7.97-3.37
    Diluted EPS167.35-7.97-3.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS167.35-7.97-3.37
    Diluted EPS167.35-7.97-3.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

