BIL Continental Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.51 crore, up 13.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.51 crore in December 2021 up 13.81% from Rs. 3.96 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021 up 9714.29% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021 up 76.92% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2020.

BIL Continental EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2020.

BIL Continental shares closed at 13.37 on February 14, 2022 (BSE)