Bharti Infratel Q3 PAT may dip 4.8% QoQ to Rs. 571 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) earnings estimates for the Telecom sector. The brokerage house expects Bharti Infratel to report net profit at Rs. 571 crore down 4.8% quarter-on-quarter (down 2.4% year-on-year).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 5.4 percent Q-o-Q (down 5 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 3,472 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 10.1 percent Q-o-Q (down 16.4 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 1,337 crore.

