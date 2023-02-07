English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bharti Airtel Q3 net profit surges 91% but misses estimates, ARPU up 18% YoY at Rs 193

    Total revenue came in at Rs 35,80 crore, up 20 percent from Rs 29,867 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year. However, the reported profit missed analysts' projections who were expecting more than 200 percent YoY growth for the quarter.

    Suchitra Mandal
    February 07, 2023 / 05:17 PM IST
    Bharti Airtel's Its India average revenue per user (ARPU) per month was at Rs 193 during the quarter, the company said, rising 2 percent sequentially and 18 percent annually.

    Bharti Airtel's Its India average revenue per user (ARPU) per month was at Rs 193 during the quarter, the company said, rising 2 percent sequentially and 18 percent annually.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom company, recorded a 91 percent surge in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,588 crore for the quarter ended December 2022 from Rs 830 crore a year back, helped by improved realisation along with strong 4G customer additions during the year.

    However, sequentially, the telecom major saw a drop of 26 percent in net profit. The reported profit also missed analysts' projections who were expecting more than 200 percent YoY growth for the third quarter.

    Total revenue stood at Rs 35,804 crore, up 20 percent from Rs 29,867 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue was up 4 percent sequentially, Bharti Airtel said in an exchange filing.

    ALSO READ: Bharti Airtel acquires 23% stake in Indus Towers held by subsidiary Nettle Infra