Bharat Immuno Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.65 crore, down 65.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.65 crore in March 2023 down 65.29% from Rs. 22.04 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.29 crore in March 2023 down 333.76% from Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.17 crore in March 2023 down 37.62% from Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2022.
Bharat Immuno shares closed at 22.69 on June 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.94% returns over the last 6 months and -17.64% over the last 12 months.
|Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.65
|--
|22.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.65
|--
|22.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.00
|6.51
|4.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.84
|-7.83
|14.97
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.31
|4.10
|4.77
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.90
|1.95
|0.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.45
|-4.76
|-3.60
|Other Income
|2.24
|0.10
|0.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.21
|-4.66
|-3.09
|Interest
|2.05
|1.67
|1.67
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.26
|-6.33
|-4.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.26
|-6.33
|-4.76
|Tax
|-1.97
|-1.65
|-3.77
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.29
|-4.68
|-0.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.29
|-4.68
|-0.99
|Equity Share Capital
|43.18
|43.18
|43.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|44.62
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.99
|-1.08
|-0.23
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-1.08
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.99
|-1.08
|-0.23
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-1.08
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited