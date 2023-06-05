Bharat Immuno Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.65 crore, down 65.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.65 crore in March 2023 down 65.29% from Rs. 22.04 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.29 crore in March 2023 down 333.76% from Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.17 crore in March 2023 down 37.62% from Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2022.

Bharat Immuno shares closed at 22.69 on June 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.94% returns over the last 6 months and -17.64% over the last 12 months.