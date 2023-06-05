English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bharat Immuno Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.65 crore, down 65.29% Y-o-Y

    June 05, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.65 crore in March 2023 down 65.29% from Rs. 22.04 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.29 crore in March 2023 down 333.76% from Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.17 crore in March 2023 down 37.62% from Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2022.

    Bharat Immuno shares closed at 22.69 on June 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.94% returns over the last 6 months and -17.64% over the last 12 months.

    Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.65--22.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.65--22.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.006.514.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.84-7.8314.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.314.104.77
    Depreciation0.040.040.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.901.950.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.45-4.76-3.60
    Other Income2.240.100.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.21-4.66-3.09
    Interest2.051.671.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.26-6.33-4.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.26-6.33-4.76
    Tax-1.97-1.65-3.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.29-4.68-0.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.29-4.68-0.99
    Equity Share Capital43.1843.1843.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves44.62----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.99-1.08-0.23
    Diluted EPS---1.08--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.99-1.08-0.23
    Diluted EPS---1.08--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Bharat Immuno #Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Jun 5, 2023 09:33 am