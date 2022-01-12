Bharat Electronics Q3 PAT seen up 136.4% YoY to Rs. 619 cr: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 21) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods & Power sector. The brokerage house expects Bharat Electronics to report net profit at Rs. 619 crore up 136.4% year-on-year (up 1.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 73.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 9.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3993.1 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 103.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 895 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

