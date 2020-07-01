App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 10:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharat Bijlee Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 260.08 crore, down 4.75% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Bijlee are:

Net Sales at Rs 260.08 crore in March 2020 down 4.75% from Rs. 273.05 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.17 crore in March 2020 up 47.14% from Rs. 9.63 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.36 crore in March 2020 up 42.59% from Rs. 20.59 crore in March 2019.

Bharat Bijlee EPS has increased to Rs. 25.07 in March 2020 from Rs. 17.05 in March 2019.

Bharat Bijlee shares closed at 776.70 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -4.80% returns over the last 6 months and -27.17% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations260.08246.94273.05
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations260.08246.94273.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials161.73179.39176.04
Purchase of Traded Goods1.211.941.69
Increase/Decrease in Stocks15.75-7.7023.23
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost35.6327.1430.47
Depreciation2.452.241.84
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses25.5024.9529.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.8118.9810.77
Other Income9.107.637.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.9126.6118.75
Interest5.305.524.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.6121.0914.17
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax21.6121.0914.17
Tax7.447.114.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.1713.989.63
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.1713.989.63
Equity Share Capital5.655.655.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS25.0724.7417.05
Diluted EPS25.0724.7417.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS25.0724.7417.05
Diluted EPS25.0724.7417.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:22 am

tags #Bharat Bijlee #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results

