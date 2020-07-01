Bharat Bijlee Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 260.08 crore, down 4.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 260.08 crore in March 2020 down 4.75% from Rs. 273.05 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.17 crore in March 2020 up 47.14% from Rs. 9.63 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.36 crore in March 2020 up 42.59% from Rs. 20.59 crore in March 2019.

Bharat Bijlee EPS has increased to Rs. 25.07 in March 2020 from Rs. 17.05 in March 2019.

Bharat Bijlee shares closed at 776.70 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -4.80% returns over the last 6 months and -27.17% over the last 12 months.