    Bharat Bijlee Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 441.45 crore, up 59.29% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Bijlee are:

    Net Sales at Rs 441.45 crore in June 2023 up 59.29% from Rs. 277.14 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.33 crore in June 2023 up 55.11% from Rs. 16.33 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.32 crore in June 2023 up 45.78% from Rs. 29.03 crore in June 2022.

    Bharat Bijlee EPS has increased to Rs. 44.83 in June 2023 from Rs. 28.89 in June 2022.

    Bharat Bijlee shares closed at 3,662.30 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 47.69% returns over the last 6 months and 125.62% over the last 12 months.

    Bharat Bijlee
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations441.45429.78277.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations441.45429.78277.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials305.12317.23225.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.265.254.97
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks25.27-7.01-31.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost38.7340.4532.39
    Depreciation3.413.322.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.4235.1323.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.2435.4119.01
    Other Income9.678.357.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.9143.7626.04
    Interest5.476.904.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.4436.8621.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax33.4436.8621.41
    Tax8.1110.005.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.3326.8616.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.3326.8616.33
    Equity Share Capital5.655.655.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS44.8347.5328.89
    Diluted EPS44.8347.5328.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS44.8347.5328.89
    Diluted EPS44.8347.5328.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bharat Bijlee #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results
    first published: Jul 19, 2023 10:00 am

