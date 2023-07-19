Bharat Bijlee Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 441.45 crore, up 59.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 441.45 crore in June 2023 up 59.29% from Rs. 277.14 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.33 crore in June 2023 up 55.11% from Rs. 16.33 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.32 crore in June 2023 up 45.78% from Rs. 29.03 crore in June 2022.

Bharat Bijlee EPS has increased to Rs. 44.83 in June 2023 from Rs. 28.89 in June 2022.

Bharat Bijlee shares closed at 3,662.30 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 47.69% returns over the last 6 months and 125.62% over the last 12 months.