Bhagwati Oxygen Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 42.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in March 2023 down 42.41% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2023 up 28.26% from Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 up 68.42% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.

Bhagwati Oxygen shares closed at 39.54 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.46% returns over the last 6 months and -5.29% over the last 12 months.