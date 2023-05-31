Bhagwati Oxygen Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 42.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhagwati Oxygen are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in March 2023 down 42.41% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2023 up 28.26% from Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 up 68.42% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.
Bhagwati Oxygen shares closed at 39.54 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.46% returns over the last 6 months and -5.29% over the last 12 months.
|Bhagwati Oxygen
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.08
|0.13
|0.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.08
|0.13
|0.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.06
|0.06
|0.10
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.02
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.16
|0.09
|0.15
|Depreciation
|0.41
|0.41
|0.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.46
|0.25
|0.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.01
|-0.70
|-1.06
|Other Income
|0.48
|0.06
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.53
|-0.64
|-0.83
|Interest
|0.17
|0.19
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.71
|-0.83
|-0.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.71
|-0.83
|-0.96
|Tax
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.66
|-0.78
|-0.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.66
|-0.78
|-0.92
|Equity Share Capital
|2.31
|2.31
|2.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.84
|-3.37
|-3.96
|Diluted EPS
|-2.84
|-3.37
|-3.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.84
|-3.37
|-3.96
|Diluted EPS
|-2.84
|-3.37
|-3.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited