English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bhagwati Oxygen Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 42.41% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 02:47 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhagwati Oxygen are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in March 2023 down 42.41% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2023 up 28.26% from Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 up 68.42% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.

    Bhagwati Oxygen shares closed at 39.54 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.46% returns over the last 6 months and -5.29% over the last 12 months.

    Bhagwati Oxygen
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.080.130.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.080.130.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.060.060.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.020.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.160.090.15
    Depreciation0.410.410.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.460.250.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.01-0.70-1.06
    Other Income0.480.060.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.53-0.64-0.83
    Interest0.170.190.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.71-0.83-0.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.71-0.83-0.96
    Tax-0.05-0.05-0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.66-0.78-0.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.66-0.78-0.92
    Equity Share Capital2.312.312.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.84-3.37-3.96
    Diluted EPS-2.84-3.37-3.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.84-3.37-3.96
    Diluted EPS-2.84-3.37-3.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Bhagwati Oxygen #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 02:41 pm