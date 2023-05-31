BGR Energy Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 106.67 crore, down 48.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BGR Energy Systems are:
Net Sales at Rs 106.67 crore in March 2023 down 48.46% from Rs. 206.98 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 215.55 crore in March 2023 down 202.99% from Rs. 71.14 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 185.38 crore in March 2023 down 2358.62% from Rs. 7.54 crore in March 2022.
BGR Energy shares closed at 52.65 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.35% returns over the last 6 months and -26.93% over the last 12 months.
|BGR Energy Systems
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|106.67
|246.17
|206.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|106.67
|246.17
|206.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|189.02
|127.28
|134.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.40
|-0.07
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|30.19
|31.79
|28.75
|Depreciation
|4.54
|3.94
|8.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|92.41
|73.14
|52.97
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-214.89
|10.09
|-17.34
|Other Income
|24.97
|14.98
|1.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-189.92
|25.07
|-16.11
|Interest
|98.99
|101.34
|77.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-288.91
|-76.27
|-93.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-288.91
|-76.27
|-93.39
|Tax
|-71.36
|-17.05
|-21.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-217.55
|-59.22
|-72.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-217.55
|-59.22
|-72.37
|Minority Interest
|2.00
|0.30
|1.23
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-215.55
|-58.92
|-71.14
|Equity Share Capital
|72.16
|72.16
|72.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|19.72
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-29.87
|-8.16
|-9.86
|Diluted EPS
|-29.87
|-8.16
|-9.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-29.87
|-8.16
|-9.86
|Diluted EPS
|-29.87
|-8.16
|-9.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited