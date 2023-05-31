English
    BGR Energy Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 106.67 crore, down 48.46% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BGR Energy Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 106.67 crore in March 2023 down 48.46% from Rs. 206.98 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 215.55 crore in March 2023 down 202.99% from Rs. 71.14 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 185.38 crore in March 2023 down 2358.62% from Rs. 7.54 crore in March 2022.

    BGR Energy shares closed at 52.65 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.35% returns over the last 6 months and -26.93% over the last 12 months.

    BGR Energy Systems
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations106.67246.17206.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations106.67246.17206.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials189.02127.28134.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.40-0.07--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.1931.7928.75
    Depreciation4.543.948.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses92.4173.1452.97
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-214.8910.09-17.34
    Other Income24.9714.981.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-189.9225.07-16.11
    Interest98.99101.3477.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-288.91-76.27-93.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-288.91-76.27-93.39
    Tax-71.36-17.05-21.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-217.55-59.22-72.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-217.55-59.22-72.37
    Minority Interest2.000.301.23
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-215.55-58.92-71.14
    Equity Share Capital72.1672.1672.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves19.72----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-29.87-8.16-9.86
    Diluted EPS-29.87-8.16-9.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-29.87-8.16-9.86
    Diluted EPS-29.87-8.16-9.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

