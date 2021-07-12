Berger Paints Q1 PAT seen up 716% YoY to Rs. 123.1 cr: ICICI Direct

Berger Paints | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 274.8 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 182.3 crore in Q3FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 2,118.2 crore from Rs 1,696 crore YoY.

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Consumer Discretionary sector. The brokerage house expects Berger Paints to report net profit at Rs. 123.1 crore up 716% year-on-year (down 41% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 59.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 26.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,486 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 140.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 34 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 221.4 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

