Bee Electronic Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 61.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2021 up 61.65% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021 down 117.93% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021 down 100% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2020.