Bartronics Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.37 crore, up 3.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.37 crore in June 2022 up 3.67% from Rs. 14.82 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.58 crore in June 2022 down 3.15% from Rs. 13.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2022 up 54.65% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2021.

Bartronics shares closed at 4.76 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -32.10% returns over the last 6 months and 49.69% over the last 12 months.