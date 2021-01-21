MARKET NEWS

Bandhan Bank Q3 profit falls 14% at Rs 633 crore

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 731 crore for the same period of the previous fiscal year.

PTI
January 21, 2021 / 04:34 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bandhan Bank on Thursday reported 13.5 percent decline in net profit at Rs 632.6 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Total income during the period under review rose 38.3 per cent to Rs 2,625 crore from Rs 1,898 crore in the same period of 2019-20, Bandhan Bank said in a press release.

"During the quarter the bank has taken accelerated additional provision on standard advances amounting to Rs 1,000 crore. With this provision and additional standard assets provision that bank is carrying in micro banking portfolio total additional provision in books stands at Rs 3,119 crore,” the bank said.

On asset front, gross NPAs as on December 31, 2020 stood at Rs 859.2 crore (1.1 percent of gross advances) against Rs 1,182 crore (1.9 percent) by the year-ago same period.

Net NPAs were at Rs 201.3 crore (0.3 percent) against Rs 491.4 crore (0.8 percent.).

Bandhan Bank stock was trading at Rs 345.10 on BSE, down 4.10 percent from previous close.
PTI
first published: Jan 21, 2021 04:34 pm

