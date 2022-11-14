English
    Balmer Invest Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 552.89 crore, up 12.78% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balmer Lawrie Investment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 552.89 crore in September 2022 up 12.78% from Rs. 490.22 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.26 crore in September 2022 up 100.08% from Rs. 17.62 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.72 crore in September 2022 up 18.44% from Rs. 40.29 crore in September 2021.

    Balmer Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 10.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.94 in September 2021.

    Balmer Invest shares closed at 357.40 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.84% returns over the last 6 months and -13.75% over the last 12 months.

    Balmer Lawrie Investment
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations552.89649.27490.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations552.89649.27490.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials392.95471.66349.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods--4.720.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.14-18.25-1.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost57.2960.4355.86
    Depreciation13.8914.0813.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies----2.22
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses60.6068.3249.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.0248.3119.90
    Other Income7.818.356.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.8356.6526.70
    Interest3.674.672.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.1651.9923.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax30.1651.9923.95
    Tax11.0511.487.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.1140.5116.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.1140.5116.10
    Minority Interest-----9.55
    Share Of P/L Of Associates16.1415.7111.07
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates35.2656.2217.62
    Equity Share Capital22.2022.2022.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.2416.007.94
    Diluted EPS10.2416.007.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.2416.007.94
    Diluted EPS10.2416.007.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm