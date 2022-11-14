Balmer Invest Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 552.89 crore, up 12.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 552.89 crore in September 2022 up 12.78% from Rs. 490.22 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.26 crore in September 2022 up 100.08% from Rs. 17.62 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.72 crore in September 2022 up 18.44% from Rs. 40.29 crore in September 2021.

Balmer Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 10.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.94 in September 2021.

Balmer Invest shares closed at 357.40 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.84% returns over the last 6 months and -13.75% over the last 12 months.