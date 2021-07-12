Balkrishna Industries Q1 PAT seen up 154.3% YoY to Rs. 310 cr: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Auto and Auto Ancillary sector. The brokerage house expects Balkrishna Industries to report net profit at Rs. 310 crore up 154.3% year-on-year (down 16.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 80.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,676 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 110.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 10.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 485 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More