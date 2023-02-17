Balaji Telefilm Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 165.43 crore, up 117.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balaji Telefilms are:
Net Sales at Rs 165.43 crore in December 2022 up 117.1% from Rs. 76.20 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2022 up 94.68% from Rs. 26.15 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.32 crore in December 2022 up 135.07% from Rs. 20.87 crore in December 2021.
Balaji Telefilm shares closed at 46.85 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.47% returns over the last 6 months and -41.11% over the last 12 months.
|Balaji Telefilms
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|165.43
|164.19
|76.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|165.43
|164.19
|76.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.72
|15.18
|-16.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.36
|7.23
|8.02
|Depreciation
|2.04
|3.27
|3.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|160.17
|156.64
|105.98
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.58
|-18.13
|-24.88
|Other Income
|2.71
|0.65
|0.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.28
|-17.49
|-24.39
|Interest
|2.78
|1.30
|0.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.50
|-18.78
|-24.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.50
|-18.78
|-24.60
|Tax
|5.14
|-0.20
|1.85
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.64
|-18.59
|-26.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.64
|-18.59
|-26.45
|Minority Interest
|1.25
|0.12
|0.31
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.39
|-18.47
|-26.15
|Equity Share Capital
|20.23
|20.23
|20.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-1.83
|-2.58
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-1.83
|-2.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-1.83
|-2.58
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-1.83
|-2.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited