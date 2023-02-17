Balaji Telefilm Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 165.43 crore, up 117.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 165.43 crore in December 2022 up 117.1% from Rs. 76.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2022 up 94.68% from Rs. 26.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.32 crore in December 2022 up 135.07% from Rs. 20.87 crore in December 2021.

Balaji Telefilm shares closed at 46.85 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.47% returns over the last 6 months and -41.11% over the last 12 months.