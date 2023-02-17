English
    Balaji Telefilm Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 165.43 crore, up 117.1% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balaji Telefilms are:

    Net Sales at Rs 165.43 crore in December 2022 up 117.1% from Rs. 76.20 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2022 up 94.68% from Rs. 26.15 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.32 crore in December 2022 up 135.07% from Rs. 20.87 crore in December 2021.

    Balaji Telefilm shares closed at 46.85 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.47% returns over the last 6 months and -41.11% over the last 12 months.

    Balaji Telefilms
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations165.43164.1976.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations165.43164.1976.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.7215.18-16.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.367.238.02
    Depreciation2.043.273.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses160.17156.64105.98
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.58-18.13-24.88
    Other Income2.710.650.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.28-17.49-24.39
    Interest2.781.300.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.50-18.78-24.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.50-18.78-24.60
    Tax5.14-0.201.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.64-18.59-26.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.64-18.59-26.45
    Minority Interest1.250.120.31
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.39-18.47-26.15
    Equity Share Capital20.2320.2320.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.14-1.83-2.58
    Diluted EPS-0.14-1.83-2.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.14-1.83-2.58
    Diluted EPS-0.14-1.83-2.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:00 am