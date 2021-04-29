MARKET NEWS

Bajaj Finance Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6,850.62 crore, down 5.2% Y-o-Y

April 29, 2021 / 12:19 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 6,850.62 crore in March 2021 down 5.2% from Rs. 7,226.58 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,346.64 crore in March 2021 up 42.04% from Rs. 948.10 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,108.03 crore in March 2021 up 5.04% from Rs. 3,910.91 crore in March 2020.

Bajaj Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 22.40 in March 2021 from Rs. 15.80 in March 2020.

Close

Bajaj Finance shares closed at 5,280.90 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 56.67% returns over the last 6 months and 137.01% over the last 12 months.

Bajaj Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations6,778.036,614.607,190.93
Other Operating Income72.5941.5235.65
Total Income From Operations6,850.626,656.127,226.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost768.33678.43618.07
Depreciation89.8979.6485.31
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies1,230.771,351.671,953.76
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses747.81631.54748.09
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,013.823,914.843,821.35
Other Income4.322.354.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,018.143,917.193,825.60
Interest2,195.552,362.682,547.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,822.591,554.511,278.20
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1,822.591,554.511,278.20
Tax475.95408.53330.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,346.641,145.98948.10
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,346.641,145.98948.10
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,346.641,145.98948.10
Equity Share Capital120.32120.52119.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS22.4019.0815.80
Diluted EPS22.2318.9415.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS22.4019.0815.80
Diluted EPS22.2318.9415.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 29, 2021 12:12 pm

