Bajaj Auto Q1 PAT seen up 7% YoY to Rs. 1,198.9 cr: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Auto sector. The brokerage house expects Bajaj Auto to report net profit at Rs. 1198.9 crore up 7% year-on-year (down 10% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 3 percent Y-o-Y (down 12 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 7,542.1 crore, according to Arihant Capital.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 6 percent Y-o-Y (down 13 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,321.8 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

