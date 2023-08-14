Bafna Pharma Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.95 crore, up 147.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.95 crore in June 2023 up 147.81% from Rs. 16.93 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.35 crore in June 2023 up 366.27% from Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.16 crore in June 2023 up 175.68% from Rs. 2.96 crore in June 2022.

Bafna Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 2.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.57 in June 2022.

Bafna Pharma shares closed at 93.45 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.48% returns over the last 6 months and -13.87% over the last 12 months.