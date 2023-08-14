English
    Bafna Pharma Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.95 crore, up 147.81% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bafna Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 41.95 crore in June 2023 up 147.81% from Rs. 16.93 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.35 crore in June 2023 up 366.27% from Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.16 crore in June 2023 up 175.68% from Rs. 2.96 crore in June 2022.

    Bafna Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 2.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.57 in June 2022.

    Bafna Pharma shares closed at 93.45 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.48% returns over the last 6 months and -13.87% over the last 12 months.

    Bafna Pharmaceuticals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations41.9542.2416.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations41.9542.2416.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.5619.7210.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.652.94--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.531.36-0.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.274.573.50
    Depreciation1.211.531.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.696.031.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.086.100.37
    Other Income1.870.261.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.956.351.67
    Interest0.600.700.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.355.651.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.355.651.36
    Tax--0.28--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.355.371.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.355.371.36
    Equity Share Capital23.6623.6623.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.682.340.57
    Diluted EPS2.682.340.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.682.340.57
    Diluted EPS2.682.340.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:22 am

