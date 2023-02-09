English
    Bafna Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.22 crore, up 67.25% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 08:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bafna Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 34.22 crore in December 2022 up 67.25% from Rs. 20.46 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.99 crore in December 2022 up 75.88% from Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.97 crore in December 2022 up 49.7% from Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2021.

    Bafna Pharmaceuticals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations34.2221.9620.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations34.2221.9620.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.1015.8610.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.47----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.05-2.072.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.923.743.63
    Depreciation1.401.121.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.241.901.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.151.421.63
    Other Income1.410.640.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.572.062.11
    Interest0.570.450.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.991.611.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.991.611.70
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.991.611.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.991.611.70
    Equity Share Capital23.6623.6623.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.260.680.72
    Diluted EPS1.260.680.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.260.680.72
    Diluted EPS1.260.680.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
