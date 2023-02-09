Bafna Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.22 crore, up 67.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.22 crore in December 2022 up 67.25% from Rs. 20.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.99 crore in December 2022 up 75.88% from Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.97 crore in December 2022 up 49.7% from Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2021.

Bafna Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 1.26 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.72 in December 2021.

Bafna Pharma shares closed at 98.35 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.60% returns over the last 6 months and -43.96% over the last 12 months.