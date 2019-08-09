Baba Arts Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 57.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in June 2019 up 57.45% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2019 down 68.01% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2019 down 69.23% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2018.

Baba Arts EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2018.

Baba Arts shares closed at 2.62 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -26.20% returns over the last 6 months and -16.56% over the last 12 months.