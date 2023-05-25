English
    B and A Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.42 crore, down 5.81% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 11:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for B and A are:

    Net Sales at Rs 38.42 crore in March 2023 down 5.81% from Rs. 40.79 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.93 crore in March 2023 up 8.1% from Rs. 15.16 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.61 crore in March 2023 down 31.11% from Rs. 7.33 crore in March 2022.

    B and A shares closed at 263.85 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.21% returns over the last 6 months and 6.71% over the last 12 months.

    B and A
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations38.4280.3040.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations38.4280.3040.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.6929.0624.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.529.842.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.5922.1812.88
    Depreciation1.421.341.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.4815.518.39
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.272.38-9.30
    Other Income1.240.370.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.032.75-8.45
    Interest0.571.050.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-11.601.70-8.95
    Exceptional Items0.692.96-0.03
    P/L Before Tax-10.904.65-8.98
    Tax2.910.815.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-13.813.84-14.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-13.813.84-14.62
    Minority Interest-0.12---0.54
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-13.933.84-15.16
    Equity Share Capital3.103.103.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-44.9410.58-48.90
    Diluted EPS-44.9410.58-48.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-44.9410.58-48.90
    Diluted EPS-44.9410.58-48.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

