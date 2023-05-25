B and A Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.42 crore, down 5.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for B and A are:
Net Sales at Rs 38.42 crore in March 2023 down 5.81% from Rs. 40.79 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.93 crore in March 2023 up 8.1% from Rs. 15.16 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.61 crore in March 2023 down 31.11% from Rs. 7.33 crore in March 2022.
B and A shares closed at 263.85 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.21% returns over the last 6 months and 6.71% over the last 12 months.
|B and A
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|38.42
|80.30
|40.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|38.42
|80.30
|40.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.69
|29.06
|24.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.52
|9.84
|2.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.59
|22.18
|12.88
|Depreciation
|1.42
|1.34
|1.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.48
|15.51
|8.39
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.27
|2.38
|-9.30
|Other Income
|1.24
|0.37
|0.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.03
|2.75
|-8.45
|Interest
|0.57
|1.05
|0.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.60
|1.70
|-8.95
|Exceptional Items
|0.69
|2.96
|-0.03
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.90
|4.65
|-8.98
|Tax
|2.91
|0.81
|5.64
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.81
|3.84
|-14.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.81
|3.84
|-14.62
|Minority Interest
|-0.12
|--
|-0.54
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-13.93
|3.84
|-15.16
|Equity Share Capital
|3.10
|3.10
|3.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-44.94
|10.58
|-48.90
|Diluted EPS
|-44.94
|10.58
|-48.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-44.94
|10.58
|-48.90
|Diluted EPS
|-44.94
|10.58
|-48.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited