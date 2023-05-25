B and A Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.42 crore, down 5.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.42 crore in March 2023 down 5.81% from Rs. 40.79 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.93 crore in March 2023 up 8.1% from Rs. 15.16 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.61 crore in March 2023 down 31.11% from Rs. 7.33 crore in March 2022.

B and A shares closed at 263.85 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.21% returns over the last 6 months and 6.71% over the last 12 months.