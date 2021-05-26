AVI Polymers Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.85 crore, up 2959.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.85 crore in March 2021 up 2959.73% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021 up 144.15% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021 up 200% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020.

AVI Polymers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2020.

AVI Polymers shares closed at 13.99 on May 24, 2021 (BSE)