English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live: LIVE: Bajar Gupshup
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Aurum Proptech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore, up 295.45% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 01:15 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aurum Proptech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore in December 2022 up 295.45% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2022 down 16.76% from Rs. 1.73 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2022 up 51.88% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021.

    Aurum Proptech shares closed at 122.05 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.31% returns over the last 6 months and -19.81% over the last 12 months.

    Aurum Proptech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.611.900.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.611.900.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.482.611.41
    Depreciation1.761.590.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.942.991.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.57-5.29-3.17
    Other Income2.042.091.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.53-3.20-2.12
    Interest0.220.200.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.75-3.40-2.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.75-3.40-2.13
    Tax-0.73-1.04-0.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.02-2.36-1.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.02-2.36-1.73
    Equity Share Capital19.6819.6814.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.53-0.67-0.60
    Diluted EPS-0.53-0.67-0.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.53-0.60-0.60
    Diluted EPS-0.53-0.67-0.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Aurum Proptech #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 01:00 pm