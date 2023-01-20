Aurum Proptech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore, up 295.45% Y-o-Y
January 20, 2023 / 01:15 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aurum Proptech are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore in December 2022 up 295.45% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2022 down 16.76% from Rs. 1.73 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2022 up 51.88% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021.
Aurum Proptech shares closed at 122.05 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.31% returns over the last 6 months and -19.81% over the last 12 months.
|Aurum Proptech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.61
|1.90
|0.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.61
|1.90
|0.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.48
|2.61
|1.41
|Depreciation
|1.76
|1.59
|0.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.94
|2.99
|1.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.57
|-5.29
|-3.17
|Other Income
|2.04
|2.09
|1.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.53
|-3.20
|-2.12
|Interest
|0.22
|0.20
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.75
|-3.40
|-2.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.75
|-3.40
|-2.13
|Tax
|-0.73
|-1.04
|-0.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.02
|-2.36
|-1.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.02
|-2.36
|-1.73
|Equity Share Capital
|19.68
|19.68
|14.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.53
|-0.67
|-0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-0.53
|-0.67
|-0.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.53
|-0.60
|-0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-0.53
|-0.67
|-0.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited