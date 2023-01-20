Aurum Proptech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore, up 295.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore in December 2022 up 295.45% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2022 down 16.76% from Rs. 1.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2022 up 51.88% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021.

Aurum Proptech shares closed at 122.05 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.31% returns over the last 6 months and -19.81% over the last 12 months.