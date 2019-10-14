Aurobindo Q2 PAT seen up 6% YoY to Rs. 675.1 cr: Emkay

Emkay has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Pharmaceuticals sector. The brokerage house expects Aurobindo to report net profit at Rs. 675.1 crore up 6% year-on-year (up 4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 18.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,645.7 crore, according to Emkay.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 17 percent Y-o-Y (up 1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,157.4 crore.

