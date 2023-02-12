Atlanta Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.27 crore, up 19.63% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Atlanta are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.27 crore in December 2022 up 19.63% from Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.60 crore in December 2022 down 163.18% from Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2022 down 258.45% from Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2021.
Atlanta shares closed at 14.90 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.34% returns over the last 6 months and -35.36% over the last 12 months.
|Atlanta
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.27
|3.86
|1.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.27
|3.86
|1.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.53
|3.01
|1.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.47
|0.79
|0.75
|Depreciation
|0.35
|0.35
|0.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.52
|0.92
|1.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.61
|-1.21
|-1.92
|Other Income
|0.98
|0.86
|3.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.63
|-0.35
|1.65
|Interest
|2.98
|0.85
|3.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.60
|-1.20
|-1.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.60
|-1.20
|-1.69
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.82
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.60
|-1.20
|-2.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.60
|-1.20
|-2.51
|Equity Share Capital
|16.30
|16.30
|16.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.81
|-0.15
|-0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.81
|-0.15
|-0.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.81
|-0.15
|-0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.81
|-0.15
|-0.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited