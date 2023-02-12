English
    Atlanta Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.27 crore, up 19.63% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Atlanta are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.27 crore in December 2022 up 19.63% from Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.60 crore in December 2022 down 163.18% from Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2022 down 258.45% from Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2021.

    Atlanta
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.273.861.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.273.861.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.533.011.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.470.790.75
    Depreciation0.350.350.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.520.921.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.61-1.21-1.92
    Other Income0.980.863.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.63-0.351.65
    Interest2.980.853.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.60-1.20-1.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.60-1.20-1.69
    Tax----0.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.60-1.20-2.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.60-1.20-2.51
    Equity Share Capital16.3016.3016.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.81-0.15-0.31
    Diluted EPS-0.81-0.15-0.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.81-0.15-0.31
    Diluted EPS-0.81-0.15-0.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited