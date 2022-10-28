Astec Life Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 199.75 crore, up 94.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 199.75 crore in September 2022 up 94.73% from Rs. 102.57 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.31 crore in September 2022 up 101.68% from Rs. 9.08 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.27 crore in September 2022 up 69.56% from Rs. 21.98 crore in September 2021.

Astec Life EPS has increased to Rs. 9.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.63 in September 2021.

Astec Life shares closed at 2,186.45 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.16% returns over the last 6 months and 74.69% over the last 12 months.