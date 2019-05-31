Assam Company Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 18.58 crore, up 76.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.58 crore in March 2019 up 76.23% from Rs. 10.54 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 477.52 crore in March 2019 up 35.15% from Rs. 736.30 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 473.31 crore in March 2019 up 34.63% from Rs. 724.06 crore in March 2018.

Assam Company shares closed at 1.70 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.17% returns over the last 6 months and -57.50% over the last 12 months.