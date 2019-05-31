Assam Company Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 18.58 crore, up 76.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Assam Company (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.58 crore in March 2019 up 76.23% from Rs. 10.54 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 477.52 crore in March 2019 up 35.15% from Rs. 736.30 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 473.31 crore in March 2019 up 34.63% from Rs. 724.06 crore in March 2018.
Assam Company shares closed at 1.70 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.17% returns over the last 6 months and -57.50% over the last 12 months.
|
|Assam Company (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.58
|52.06
|10.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.58
|52.06
|10.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|14.98
|12.58
|4.09
|Power & Fuel
|1.47
|4.35
|1.51
|Employees Cost
|41.48
|31.47
|48.92
|Depreciation
|0.88
|2.94
|1.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.01
|-2.16
|698.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-69.23
|2.88
|-743.33
|Other Income
|-404.95
|402.37
|18.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-474.19
|405.25
|-725.24
|Interest
|3.33
|21.79
|14.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-477.52
|383.46
|-740.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-477.52
|383.46
|-740.07
|Tax
|--
|--
|-3.77
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-477.52
|383.46
|-736.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-477.52
|383.46
|-736.30
|Equity Share Capital
|30.98
|30.98
|30.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.42
|12.38
|-23.77
|Diluted EPS
|-15.42
|12.38
|-23.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.42
|12.38
|-23.77
|Diluted EPS
|-15.42
|12.38
|-23.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited