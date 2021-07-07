Asian Hotels Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31.89 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Mar'21 Dec'20 Dec'19 Net Sales/Income from operations 31.89 21.61 75.17 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 31.89 21.61 75.17 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 5.48 3.43 12.66 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 10.20 8.28 17.42 Depreciation 4.11 4.19 4.49 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 18.49 11.68 24.87 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.38 -5.97 15.73 Other Income 1.73 1.32 1.38 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.65 -4.65 17.11 Interest 33.69 7.66 28.77 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -38.33 -12.31 -11.67 Exceptional Items -569.15 -- -- P/L Before Tax -607.48 -12.31 -11.67 Tax 10.18 -- -2.72 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -617.66 -12.31 -8.95 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -617.66 -12.31 -8.95 Minority Interest -6.03 -- 0.08 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -623.69 -12.31 -8.87 Equity Share Capital 19.45 19.45 19.45 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -317.51 -6.33 -4.60 Diluted EPS -317.51 -6.33 -4.60 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -317.51 -6.33 -4.60 Diluted EPS -317.51 -6.33 -4.60 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited