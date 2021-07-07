Asian Hotels Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31.89 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y
July 07, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asian Hotels (North) are:
Net Sales at Rs 31.89 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.
Asian Hotels shares closed at 89.65 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 19.45% returns over the last 6 months and 63.00% over the last 12 months.
|Asian Hotels (North)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|31.89
|21.61
|75.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|31.89
|21.61
|75.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.48
|3.43
|12.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.20
|8.28
|17.42
|Depreciation
|4.11
|4.19
|4.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.49
|11.68
|24.87
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.38
|-5.97
|15.73
|Other Income
|1.73
|1.32
|1.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.65
|-4.65
|17.11
|Interest
|33.69
|7.66
|28.77
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-38.33
|-12.31
|-11.67
|Exceptional Items
|-569.15
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-607.48
|-12.31
|-11.67
|Tax
|10.18
|--
|-2.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-617.66
|-12.31
|-8.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-617.66
|-12.31
|-8.95
|Minority Interest
|-6.03
|--
|0.08
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-623.69
|-12.31
|-8.87
|Equity Share Capital
|19.45
|19.45
|19.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-317.51
|-6.33
|-4.60
|Diluted EPS
|-317.51
|-6.33
|-4.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-317.51
|-6.33
|-4.60
|Diluted EPS
|-317.51
|-6.33
|-4.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited