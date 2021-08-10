Asian Hotel (E) Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.56 crore, up 174.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.56 crore in June 2021 up 174.56% from Rs. 4.21 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.09 crore in June 2021 down 4.08% from Rs. 10.65 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.53 crore in June 2021 down 70.53% from Rs. 2.07 crore in June 2020.

Asian Hotel (E) shares closed at 184.85 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 15.46% returns over the last 6 months and 31.75% over the last 12 months.