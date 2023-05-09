English
    Ashnisha Indust Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.43 crore, up 224.77% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 05:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ashnisha Industries Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.43 crore in March 2023 up 224.77% from Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2023 down 21.22% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2023 down 57.86% from Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2022.

    Ashnisha Indust EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.14 in March 2022.

    and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months

    Ashnisha Industries Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.433.102.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.433.102.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.473.361.98
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.040.12
    Depreciation0.07-0.260.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.460.070.95
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.63-0.11-0.38
    Other Income1.150.251.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.520.141.15
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.510.141.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.510.141.15
    Tax0.24--0.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.270.140.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.270.140.34
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.270.140.34
    Equity Share Capital9.909.903.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.021.14
    Diluted EPS0.030.021.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.021.14
    Diluted EPS0.030.021.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

