Ashnisha Indust Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.43 crore, up 224.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ashnisha Industries Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.43 crore in March 2023 up 224.77% from Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2023 down 21.22% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2023 down 57.86% from Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2022.
Ashnisha Indust EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.14 in March 2022.
and has given -100.00% returns over the last 6 months
|Ashnisha Industries Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.43
|3.10
|2.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.43
|3.10
|2.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|9.47
|3.36
|1.98
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.04
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.07
|-0.26
|0.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.46
|0.07
|0.95
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.63
|-0.11
|-0.38
|Other Income
|1.15
|0.25
|1.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.52
|0.14
|1.15
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.51
|0.14
|1.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.51
|0.14
|1.15
|Tax
|0.24
|--
|0.81
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.27
|0.14
|0.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.27
|0.14
|0.34
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.27
|0.14
|0.34
|Equity Share Capital
|9.90
|9.90
|3.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.03
|0.02
|1.14
|Diluted EPS
|0.03
|0.02
|1.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.03
|0.02
|1.14
|Diluted EPS
|0.03
|0.02
|1.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited