Ashnisha Indust Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.43 crore, up 224.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.43 crore in March 2023 up 224.77% from Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2023 down 21.22% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2023 down 57.86% from Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2022.

Ashnisha Indust EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.14 in March 2022.

