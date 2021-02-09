Ashima Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 48.66 crore, down 41.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.66 crore in December 2020 down 41.61% from Rs. 83.34 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.11 crore in December 2020 down 267.46% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2020 down 107.88% from Rs. 3.30 crore in December 2019.

Ashima shares closed at 12.75 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 136.11% returns over the last 6 months and 79.58% over the last 12 months.