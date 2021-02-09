Ashima Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 48.66 crore, down 41.61% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2021 / 10:16 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ashima are:
Net Sales at Rs 48.66 crore in December 2020 down 41.61% from Rs. 83.34 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.11 crore in December 2020 down 267.46% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2020 down 107.88% from Rs. 3.30 crore in December 2019.
Ashima shares closed at 12.75 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 136.11% returns over the last 6 months and 79.58% over the last 12 months.
|Ashima
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'11
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|48.66
|8.22
|65.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|48.66
|8.22
|65.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|19.89
|5.52
|31.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.79
|0.01
|2.61
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.08
|-2.99
|4.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.39
|6.50
|6.84
|Depreciation
|1.18
|1.14
|3.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.33
|5.72
|19.84
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.00
|-7.68
|-2.66
|Other Income
|4.56
|1.87
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.44
|-5.81
|-2.49
|Interest
|0.96
|0.40
|0.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.40
|-6.21
|-2.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.40
|-6.21
|-2.79
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.40
|-6.21
|-2.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.40
|-6.21
|-2.79
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.29
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.11
|-6.21
|-2.79
|Equity Share Capital
|191.66
|191.66
|33.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-0.32
|-1.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|-0.32
|-1.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-0.32
|-1.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|-0.32
|-1.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|2.22
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|66.62
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|0.10
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|8.98
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|3.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|1.01
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|91.02
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|30.38
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited