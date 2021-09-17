MARKET NEWS

ARSS Infra Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 59.45 crore, up 44% Y-o-Y

September 17, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ARSS Infrastructure Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 59.45 crore in June 2021 up 44% from Rs. 41.28 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.46 crore in June 2021 down 1940.3% from Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.51 crore in June 2021 down 406.28% from Rs. 6.37 crore in June 2020.

ARSS Infra shares closed at 29.35 on September 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 24.36% returns over the last 6 months and 102.41% over the last 12 months.

ARSS Infrastructure Projects
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations59.45105.1841.28
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations59.45105.1841.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials20.2624.477.54
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.992.4110.45
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.383.731.35
Depreciation0.110.245.13
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses55.6671.3919.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-21.952.95-2.38
Other Income2.332.963.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-19.625.911.24
Interest0.200.390.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-19.825.520.39
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-19.825.520.39
Tax0.640.57-0.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-20.464.951.11
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-20.464.951.11
Equity Share Capital22.7422.7422.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-9.002.180.49
Diluted EPS-9.002.180.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-9.002.180.49
Diluted EPS-9.002.180.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Sep 17, 2021 09:33 am

