ARSS Infra Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 59.45 crore, up 44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.45 crore in June 2021 up 44% from Rs. 41.28 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.46 crore in June 2021 down 1940.3% from Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.51 crore in June 2021 down 406.28% from Rs. 6.37 crore in June 2020.

ARSS Infra shares closed at 29.35 on September 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 24.36% returns over the last 6 months and 102.41% over the last 12 months.